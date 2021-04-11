BMO Capital Markets Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$41.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IGM. Desjardins lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on IGM Financial to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.40.

Shares of IGM Financial stock opened at C$39.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of C$24.01 and a 12 month high of C$39.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.70.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that IGM Financial will post 4.0238504 earnings per share for the current year.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

