Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after acquiring an additional 671,549 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after acquiring an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vodafone Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,423,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $39,936,000 after buying an additional 176,687 shares in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.68 on Friday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.75.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.