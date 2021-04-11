Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

ZBH stock opened at $169.48 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $104.14 and a one year high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,059.32, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.