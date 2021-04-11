Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 692.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ALB opened at $147.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.30.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

