Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Takes Position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86.

