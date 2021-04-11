Bridge Mutual (BMI) Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $55.86 million and approximately $595,694.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.53 or 0.00295207 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $444.68 or 0.00743652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,623.32 or 0.99709245 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00018805 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794578 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,187,284 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

