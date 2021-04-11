Bridgetown Holdings Limited’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) Lock-Up Period To End on April 14th

Bridgetown’s (OTCMKTS:BTWNU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 14th. Bridgetown had issued 55,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 16th. The total size of the offering was $550,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:BTWNU opened at $12.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. Bridgetown has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

