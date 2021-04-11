Brokerages Anticipate Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to post $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Shares of CMC opened at $29.63 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.