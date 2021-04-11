Brokerages Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). comScore also posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Get comScore alerts:

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. comScore’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

SCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other news, insider William Paul Livek bought 116,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 911,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in comScore during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of comScore by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of comScore by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.10. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.93.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.