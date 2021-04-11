Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to report $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $915.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year sales of $5.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.41.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $124.35. 921,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,073. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $128.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

