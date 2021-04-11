Brokerages Anticipate Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Hostess Brands posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 582,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,893. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.75. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 231,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 43,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.