Brokerages Anticipate Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Papa John’s International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 273.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PZZA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,067,000 after acquiring an additional 91,308 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 636,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,024,000 after buying an additional 79,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after buying an additional 40,829 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $95.70 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

