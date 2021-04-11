Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380.35 Million

Brokerages expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report sales of $380.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $380.00 million and the highest is $380.70 million. Stride posted sales of $257.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $796,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,092,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,974 shares of company stock worth $3,506,837 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LRN traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.