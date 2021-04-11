Brokerages Anticipate Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is $0.21. Sunrun posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 396,287 shares of company stock valued at $27,399,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN traded down $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.60. 3,939,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,283. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,290.32 and a beta of 2.32.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.