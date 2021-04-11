Brokerages Anticipate TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce $196.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $194.20 million and the highest is $199.40 million. TriMas reported sales of $182.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $832.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $865.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $880.05 million, with estimates ranging from $819.60 million to $940.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $188.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker sold 21,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $680,441.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,693 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,620 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TriMas by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TriMas by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,528,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,406,000 after acquiring an additional 157,670 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in TriMas by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.83. 59,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.05. TriMas has a 12-month low of $18.05 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

