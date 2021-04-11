Brokerages Anticipate Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) will post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical Partners’ earnings. Westlake Chemical Partners reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical Partners.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $245.65 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WLKP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 201,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $884.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

