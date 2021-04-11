Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to announce $2.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Workhorse Group reported sales of $80,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,962.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full-year sales of $101.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $59.50 million to $144.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $276.20 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35.

WKHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workhorse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKHS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,269,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,217,428. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $118,704.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,442. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 47,183 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

