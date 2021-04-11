Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 2,877,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,736. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

