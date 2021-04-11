Brokerages Expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Hanesbrands posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 420%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

In other news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 36,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $576,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,130 shares of company stock worth $2,886,204. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 49,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 105,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.36. 2,877,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,736. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $7.71 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit