Brokerages Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

HTGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hercules Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.91. 418,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,641. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

