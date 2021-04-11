Brokerages Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Mplx posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPLX. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 2,408.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.06. 1,782,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

