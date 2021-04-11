Brokerages Expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the lowest is $2.04 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $2.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.25 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total value of $365,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,621 shares of company stock worth $2,833,094 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.50. 714,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,648. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average is $149.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

