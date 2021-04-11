Brokerages Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. VEREIT posted earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VEREIT in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of VEREIT stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.37. The stock had a trading volume of 923,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,092. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. VEREIT has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $41.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.31%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.