Brokerages Set Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price at $18.53

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

APA traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $17.26. 6,211,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,019,630. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Apache has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis bought 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of Apache stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Motco raised its stake in Apache by 13,658.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 97.6% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

