Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $29.00

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2021

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atreca during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 404,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,704. Atreca has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Analyst Recommendations for Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit