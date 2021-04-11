Brokerages Set Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) PT at $29.00

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,741 shares of company stock valued at $903,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Atreca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Atreca by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Atreca during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCEL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. 404,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,704. Atreca has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

