Brokerages Set eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Target Price at $67.48

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $2,063,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay has a 1 year low of $33.96 and a 1 year high of $64.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

