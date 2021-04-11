Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Target Price at $44.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

EMLAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Empire stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 2,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,320. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69. Empire has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and real estate businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

