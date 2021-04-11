Brokerages Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Target Price at $97.44

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICFI. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ICF International alerts:

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 7,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $682,496.59. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.31. 42,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,768. ICF International has a 12-month low of $51.48 and a 12-month high of $93.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.22. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $434.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.56 million. Research analysts expect that ICF International will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.