Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) PT at $10.80

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Shares of LendingClub stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,498. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $22.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,560 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $30,003.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,359.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,230 shares of company stock worth $389,995. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.