Brokerages Set SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Target Price at $18.36

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of SWI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The stock had a trading volume of 629,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,785. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.57.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 534,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

