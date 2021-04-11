Brokerages Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Target Price at $16.20

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.40. 1,326,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 201.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,221 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $145,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 32.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at $118,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.