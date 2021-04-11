Brokerages Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €27.65

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €27.65 ($32.52).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Independent Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Uniper stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €31.23 ($36.74). 229,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.78. Uniper has a 1 year low of €22.64 ($26.64) and a 1 year high of €32.18 ($37.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

