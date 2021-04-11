Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) Holdings Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYLD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 617.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $64.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33.

