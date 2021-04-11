Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 9,497 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,434 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $589,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Halliburton by 30.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,762,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,335,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Halliburton by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 106,247 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Halliburton by 57.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 111,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 40,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1,158.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,659 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 181,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.96.

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $128,357.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAL stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

