Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires Shares of 7,800 American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.00.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

