Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 33,900 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 33,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 102,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $25.53 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.71 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

VSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director Ruta Zandman sold 21,826 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $500,033.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 273,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,943.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 64,953 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $1,602,390.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,852.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,779 shares of company stock worth $3,289,424. 8.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

