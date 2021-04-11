Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $752,000 Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,737,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pritchard Capital lowered their price target on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. OTR Global raised Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Fortinet from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.16.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $429,148.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $216,533.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $197.62 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $197.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

