Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $676,000 in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.09. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $32.82 and a 12-month high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.