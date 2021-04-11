Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases Shares of 4,600 Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Stepan by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $99,324.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,953.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Stepan stock opened at $127.72 on Friday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $83.66 and a 52 week high of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.44.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $494.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

