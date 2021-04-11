Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$37.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$30.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.80. Canfor has a 52-week low of C$7.25 and a 52-week high of C$31.05.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 2.3244513 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

