Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 21,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,254 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,231. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.76. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

