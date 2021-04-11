Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,895 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,023 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

