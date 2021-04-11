Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.01. The company has a market cap of $474.45 million, a PE ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.01%.

In other news, Director David R. Brooks bought 1,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.