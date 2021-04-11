Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,385.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 126,521 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,299,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 6,873.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,045,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

