CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) will announce sales of $44.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.74 million and the highest is $45.50 million. CareTrust REIT posted sales of $44.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full-year sales of $180.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $175.10 million to $186.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $187.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.24 million to $203.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after acquiring an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,006,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,813,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 375,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CareTrust REIT has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $24.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.94%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

