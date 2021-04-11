CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CARG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CarGurus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.92.

NASDAQ CARG opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.66. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $36.54.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $261,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,850,320.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,382 shares of company stock valued at $498,176 in the last quarter. 24.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in CarGurus by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 517,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

