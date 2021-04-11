Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.