Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,355 Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $617.47 million, a PE ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

