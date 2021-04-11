Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000. Strategic Education comprises 2.6% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of Strategic Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. Strategic Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.