Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 53,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

