Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 259,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IVZ opened at $26.32 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

In other news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $5,092,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

